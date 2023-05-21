His side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup with a 18-14 victory at Headingley, a week after they had been well beaten by the same opponent in Super League.

Peet believes the words of his assistant coach helped the Warriors to bounce back.

“Tommy Leuluai spoke to the players during the week,” he said.

Matty Peet

“His coaching this week has been outstanding, and I definitely think the way he addressed the players won us this game.

“He knows what wins big games.

“He’s a man of integrity and was the kind of player where you would feel better when he was at the side of you.

“When he speaks, people listen.

“He was captain in my first year as coach, and I love the way he spoke to the players this week.

“It was a big few days for him as a coach and I was so impressed.”

Peet also had praise for Bevan French’s defensive work in the victory over Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

“He has his highlight reel where he comes up with unbelievable plays- and that’s talent,” the Wigan head coach added.

“What I admire about him most is his courage and his willingness to compete.

“He’s brave and makes big plays when the game is in the balance, in attack and defence.

“He’s quite inspirational actually.