News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
44 minutes ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 hour ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
3 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet praises Willie Isa following the second-rower's 300th career game

Matty Peet states Willie Isa is a huge presence at Wigan Warriors both on and off the field.

By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The second-rower made his 300th career appearance in the Battle of the Borough against the Leopards on Thursday night.

Peet credited Isa for his contribution in the 34-6 victory at Leigh Sports Village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Willie is so influential here.

Willie Isa
Willie Isa
Willie Isa
Most Popular

“We were playing against one of the best attacking edges in the competition, along with one of the best ball-playing English forwards.

“A lot of what was happening on that right edge was more complex than it appears and a lot of what was going on well there for us is testament to Willie’s leadership and energy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s not just during his game but it’s during the week, with the way he studies footage and drives the standards in practice.

"I’m a big Willie Isa fan.

"After his playing career he can be whatever he wants.

"There’s a lot to him away from rugby league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Whatever he decides to and wherever he commits himself, he’s be a success and will carry himself with the same class.”

Read More
Adrian Lam reflects on Leigh Leopards' defeat to Wigan Warriors

At the end of his press conference, Peet also paid tribute to Wigan’s statistician Malc Clarke.

"He’s a club stalwart, and is doing it tough in hospital at the moment, so the lads were determined to get the performance for him,” he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He’s a big part of what we do.”

The Warriors face St Helens in the Good Friday Derby next time out, but look set to be without Liam Marshall, Cade Cust and Jai Field for the fixture.

Willie IsaLeigh Sports VillageJai FieldSt Helens