The second-rower made his 300th career appearance in the Battle of the Borough against the Leopards on Thursday night.

Peet credited Isa for his contribution in the 34-6 victory at Leigh Sports Village.

He said: “Willie is so influential here.

“We were playing against one of the best attacking edges in the competition, along with one of the best ball-playing English forwards.

“A lot of what was happening on that right edge was more complex than it appears and a lot of what was going on well there for us is testament to Willie’s leadership and energy.

"It’s not just during his game but it’s during the week, with the way he studies footage and drives the standards in practice.

"I’m a big Willie Isa fan.

"After his playing career he can be whatever he wants.

"There’s a lot to him away from rugby league.

"Whatever he decides to and wherever he commits himself, he’s be a success and will carry himself with the same class.”

At the end of his press conference, Peet also paid tribute to Wigan’s statistician Malc Clarke.

"He’s a club stalwart, and is doing it tough in hospital at the moment, so the lads were determined to get the performance for him,” he added.

"He’s a big part of what we do.”