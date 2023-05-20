Ethan Havard went off with a dislocated elbow in the early stages of the 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley

Meanwhile, Willie Isa and Kai Pearce-Paul were both added to the Warriors’ injury list ahead of the Challenge Cup fixture.

"It’s a long one for Willie, we’re talking months,” Peet said.

Matty Peet

"Kai Pearce-Paul is similar, we lost him in training yesterday, it was his leg.

"It’ll be eight weeks.

"We’ve also lost Ethan Havard, so we’re in one of those periods now where we are going to look to our academy and our pathway- which is what we’re all about.

"I was told his dislocated his elbow, but will need a scan. That was hot off the field, so it could be something different, but that was the immediate feedback I’ve got.”

A boost for the Warriors was the return of Ryan Hampshire.

The 28-year-old made his first senior appearance since rejoining club, following his recovery from a lengthy ACL injury.

Prior to this fixture he had been named as 18th man in Wigan’s last two games, as well as playing for the reserves last month.

"He’s been champing at the bit,” Peet added.

"I thought he had some telling contributions and is going to be an important player for us going forward.

"You could see his desire and dedication, he’s worked really hard behind scenes.

"We signed him and he was still carrying that injury.

“It was a great way to get him back into it and I thought he had some really important moments.

"He set a try or two up and it’s what he deserves.

"We decided to go with Ryan over Cade (Cust).

"We also had Brad (O’Neill) and Sam (Powell) at nine, so he didn’t get the nod this week, but he’s been first class.

"There’s been really good squad commitment to this game.

"The injured players we’ve got have been with the team.

