Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet reacts to Matty Nicholson's move to Warrington Wolves

Matty Peet says it is disappointing to see Matty Nicholson leave Wigan Warriors.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:44 pm

The young forward has joined Warrington Wolves on a three-year deal with immediate effect.

Peet believes Nicholson’s departure highlights Wigan’s strong track record of developing young players.

He said: “I’m really disappointed, he’s a good player with massive potential. He’s a good lad and a good person.

Matty Nicholson has joined Warrington Wolves

"I’m left scratching my head somewhat at his decision. If there is anything I think we can do here, and we’ve proven we do, is giving young players a chance and developing their talent.

"He didn’t see it playing out that way and thinks it’s a simpler path playing there at Warrington.

"When it came to talking about his contract, he did mention it. I reminded him that he is 18 and his goal at the start of pre-season was to make his debut, which he has done.

“There is a pathway here for him to play many more games going forward for this club over the next few years. Us, St Helens and Leeds stand alone in giving players a chance, and that was always the intention.

"It’s his decision so I don’t want to say too much, but we have done a hell of a lot to convince him stay. I would’ve liked to see him stick with us for a few more years yet.

"It’s another tick for our academy for producing players, but on the flip side it would be demoralising to work in Warrington’s academy. I read about the strength of it but then they continually pay for our players.

"Matty would’ve developed into a first team player here, and should at Warrington, but I think it proves our academy is superior to theirs.

"We will now give the opportunity to someone else if it should arise. He’s been developed to a certain level that Warrington are willing to pay for him and ultimately we would rather invest our time in players who want to be here.”

