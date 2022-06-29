The young forward has joined Warrington Wolves on a three-year deal with immediate effect.
Peet believes Nicholson’s departure highlights Wigan’s strong track record of developing young players.
He said: “I’m really disappointed, he’s a good player with massive potential. He’s a good lad and a good person.
"I’m left scratching my head somewhat at his decision. If there is anything I think we can do here, and we’ve proven we do, is giving young players a chance and developing their talent.
"He didn’t see it playing out that way and thinks it’s a simpler path playing there at Warrington.
"When it came to talking about his contract, he did mention it. I reminded him that he is 18 and his goal at the start of pre-season was to make his debut, which he has done.
“There is a pathway here for him to play many more games going forward for this club over the next few years. Us, St Helens and Leeds stand alone in giving players a chance, and that was always the intention.
"It’s his decision so I don’t want to say too much, but we have done a hell of a lot to convince him stay. I would’ve liked to see him stick with us for a few more years yet.
"It’s another tick for our academy for producing players, but on the flip side it would be demoralising to work in Warrington’s academy. I read about the strength of it but then they continually pay for our players.
"Matty would’ve developed into a first team player here, and should at Warrington, but I think it proves our academy is superior to theirs.
"We will now give the opportunity to someone else if it should arise. He’s been developed to a certain level that Warrington are willing to pay for him and ultimately we would rather invest our time in players who want to be here.”