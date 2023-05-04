News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet reflects on the defeat to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium

Matty Peet says there were a number of ‘what if’ moments in their 14-10 defeat to Hull FC.

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th May 2023, 23:13 BST- 1 min read

A brace from Iain Thornley was not enough for the Warriors, who were second best for large periods of the first half.

Despite improving after the break, the visitors to the MKM Stadium could not edge themselves in front against a resilient Tony Smith side.

Hull beat us at the start of the game particularly, some of our fundamentals were off,” Peet said.

Matty PeetMatty Peet
“Some of our defence wasn’t where it needed to be.

“In the second half we amended that but execution prevented us from getting the win.

“On the whole the effort and physicality was much better, and you can always work with that.

“Hull were full of energy, and very motivated- as we thought they would be.

“They were flying off the line and covering each other’s backsides, diving on loose balls.

“I know they’ll be looking at that and patting each other on the back for their scramble efforts.

“We’ll look back with a lot of ‘what ifs.’

“The game doesn’t work like that, it’s about handling the emotion and thinking clearly in those pressure moments.

“There is improvement in us, but the main thing is the courageous way Hull defended for each other."

Wigan are set to get a few more players back from injury in the next few weeks, but Peet is fully focused on those currently available.

“I think it’s irrelevant,” he added.

“If it’s the same blokes next week then we’ve got to learn and improve.

“We’ve got to develop, so I’m not stressing too much.”

