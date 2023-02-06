His side produced a 32-4 victory over Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium, in their final outing of pre-season.

Peet states he was pleased with what his side delivered in the game, and admits the entire squad were determined to put in a good performance for Sam Powell.

“It was a good day for us,” he said.

The fixture against Salford Red Devils acted as Sam Powell's testimonial game

“We ticked the boxes that we needed to, in terms of getting minutes into certain players and opportunities for others.

“We managed to get everyone the game time we planned, and everyone came through relatively healthy.

“In particular at the start of the game there were some good signs, but we understand it’s a pre-season game and in the big scheme of things it doesn't count for a big deal.

“In terms of our goals for that game, we met them.

“At times things won’t go to plan, and what’s important is that your effort levels are good.

“On the whole, we were there to play, and I was very confident that we would because Sam Powell is such a popular member of the club.

“I’ve hardly spoken to the players this week, they’ve done all of the talking, and they delivered.”

Before the game, Powell led the Wigan squad through the Robin Park Arena ahead of the warm-up, while after full time he was given a guard of honour by both teams.

Peet says he felt the day had plenty of good moments to celebrate the 30-year-old.

“The club did a good job at Robin Park again, and the fans turned out in decent numbers,” he added.

“Salford played their part as well, with the way they applauded Sam at the end.

“He wouldn’t look for publicity but within the club he gets a lot of credit, so it’s nice for him and his family to celebrate what is a great career.”

The Warriors start their Super League campaign on February 18, when they make the trip to Craven Park to face Hull KR (K.O. 1pm).