Liam Marshall went over for four tries in the 60-0 win at the DW Stadium.

Peet was happy with the way his team responded after last week’s opening round defeat to Hull KR.

He said: “It was pleasing, the lads did everything we expected and that they said they would.

Wigan Warriors overcame Wakefield Trinity with strong victory at the DW Stadium

“We spoke well during the week, and I thought they executed the plan they came up with, they were really good.

“I’m proud of the lads all of the time, but they came in on Monday and spoke very honestly; the coaches didn’t have to say a lot.

“They trained well and we didn’t dwell on it, but now this week needs to be the same.

“They are looking at how they can improve.

“It’s a long year, and if we can learn together then we will be okay.

“Last week there were some clear areas of improvement and this week they’ll be harder to find, but the challenge is doing it in the more intense games.

“We’ve got to make sure next week when we go to Castleford our standards remain the same.

“Tonight was definitely a step in the right direction.

"The scoreboard kept building because we were composed.

“The lads can be pleased that when we were patient and backed our defence a little, we ended up posting more points.”

Peet says he’s pleased to see Marshall get rewards for the hard work he puts in.

“We don’t like talking about him,” he joked.

“He’s a good lad and gets what he deserves, works hard at his game and has plenty of ability.

“We know we’ve got players that if their work ethic is right then we can trouble teams, and he’s a great example.

“I’m pleased for him, he deserves it.

“It’s all credit to him and his family, it’s a great story of not giving up, he’s got a never say die attitude and epitomises what we want from a player on and off the field.