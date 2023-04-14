Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet reflects on the victory over Warrington Wolves and provides Brad Singleton injury update
Matty Peet says Wigan had to be at their best defensively to overcome Warrington Wolves.
Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill went over for first half tries, while Harry Smith kicked a penalty and a drop-goal after the break, to help the Warriors on their way to the 13-6 victory.
Peet believes the game was another positive step for his side, as they became the first team to beat Wire this season.
“It was pleasing against a very good Warrington team- who challenged us throughout,” he said.
“They’ve got good players and our defence had to be at their best.
“I was pleased with their commitment.
“We can see the way we’re heading as a team and it was a positive step, but it’s very early days.
“The wins are always nice but it's the performances that you look at.
“Tonight we could’ve lost that game, but I was proud throughout of their endeavour.
“When Warrington scored that try in the first half, I could see the commitment.
“When you get that from your team, you can be really proud as a coach.
“We know what we want to be about.
"We have a way that we want to play, a way we feel we want to evolve and that is suited to big games.
"We want to move the ball and defend tough.”
The Warriors lost Brad Singleton during the early stages of the game, with the prop becoming the latest addition to Wigan’s injury list.
“He’s strained something,” Peet added.
“He knew straight away that he’d have to come off.
“He will need a scan.