Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill went over for first half tries, while Harry Smith kicked a penalty and a drop-goal after the break, to help the Warriors on their way to the 13-6 victory.

Peet believes the game was another positive step for his side, as they became the first team to beat Wire this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was pleasing against a very good Warrington team- who challenged us throughout,” he said.

Matty Peet

“They’ve got good players and our defence had to be at their best.

“I was pleased with their commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can see the way we’re heading as a team and it was a positive step, but it’s very early days.

“The wins are always nice but it's the performances that you look at.

“Tonight we could’ve lost that game, but I was proud throughout of their endeavour.

“When Warrington scored that try in the first half, I could see the commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you get that from your team, you can be really proud as a coach.

“We know what we want to be about.

"We have a way that we want to play, a way we feel we want to evolve and that is suited to big games.

"We want to move the ball and defend tough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors lost Brad Singleton during the early stages of the game, with the prop becoming the latest addition to Wigan’s injury list.

“He’s strained something,” Peet added.

“He knew straight away that he’d have to come off.

“He will need a scan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad