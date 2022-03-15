His side were defeated 28-0 by Catalans Dragons last time out, with Brad Singleton and Kaide Ellis both picking up suspensions.

Peet states other players will now get their chance, with Ethan Havard one of the people in contention, if he is deemed ready following his return from injury.

He said: “The decision has been made for us because we’ve lost a couple of lads to suspension, so it gives opportunities to those who have been waiting in the wings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet

“One thing we have said from the start is that we believe we’ve got good depth, with quality young players.

“This is an opportunity to give them a crack because they’ve earned it because they’ve been waiting and have been patient. It will give us the opportunity to freshen up our squad on Thursday night, which given the short turnaround comes at the right time.

“Ethan Havard is close (to making the 17) but we’ve got a decision to make on that. He’s certainly in the mix, he’s been professional and dedicated during this period. He’s been outstanding, and when he gets his chance he would’ve certainly earned it.

“He’s been first class.

“Sam (Halsall) is also in the mix. He’s been playing really well, scoring tries, and defending really well. He had a good off-season and has physically developed. We expect him to feature during the season and is doing exactly what we want from him.”

Peet says he can not have any complaints over the two match suspension of Brad Singleton.

Alongside other coaches, he will meet with the RFL on Wednesday.

“You can see the way the game is going,” he added.

“There was certainly no malice. You’ve got to ask yourself in the wet at that speed, he would’ve had to have disappeared, but we get it, the game has to protect itself and the players.

“I don’t think anyone is going to get hurt from that contact but I also appreciate the job that the RFL have in looking after the players in the short term and the long term.

“I hope for clarity (from the meeting with the RFL). I think once everyone has clear direction, we can work with the players. As long as we know there is consistency, we will work within parameters we are given.

“It’s important that we listen and we are open with our opinions, but the officials and match review panel have a tough balancing act of getting the product that everyone wants to see, while protecting the players long-term health, which has to be the priority.

“I do think when there is no malice in there, there has to be a realistic expectation for the players. The margin for errors is none existent.”

Peet also reflected on the Kaide Ellis red card and his subsequent punishment.

“He got done for repeated punching, which is difficult to argue with, and I’ll be hoping he gets the lower end of that when you look at the provocation,” he explained.

“The fact is you can’t do it. Kaide has accepted that and has shown plenty of remorse and spoke to the players, but on the flip side we understand what happened and how it escalated.

“Players have to control themselves or they’ll be sat out.”