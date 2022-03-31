Harry Smith scored a late drop goal, to produce a dramatic ending at the DW Stadium.

Peet was delighted to see his side put the effort in to create the opportunity for themselves.

He said: “Outstanding from Harry. He practices hard and he’s very good in those pressure moments. It’s about holding your nerve but also your teammates working hard to get you in those good field positions.

Matty Peet was proud of his side

“I can’t stress enough how proud I was of the lads in the closing minutes, they train hard and are fit, mobile forward, which is what we pride ourselves on.

“I think credit must go to Liam Farrell who made a carry in that last couple of minutes that got us into position for Harry to slot the drop goal. He trains so hard all the time, he is so dedicated.

“His level of fitness brings him through in those moments to help you win the big games.

While Peet was happy on the whole with the performance, he admits he wanted to see more in attack.

“I thought defensively we were good all night,” he added.

“I thought there were time when we became a bit predictable with the ball. We need to look to play more and develop that confidence in those tight games. We need to ask more questions.

“When you’ve got the challenge of defending against a team like Hull and the physicality they bring, it takes energy, so we didn’t have as much with the ball, and that’s where we need to be better.

“I don’t want to sound down because I was really happy with the players and really proud.

“We spoke about these being the kind of wins the club is built on, and that we want to be built on as a group.”

Jai Field put in another strong performance for Wigan, as the fullback went over for a brace.

“It was an excellent second try, it broke the game wide open,” Peet said.

“There were threats on both teams watching Jai and Jake Connor. You knew one of them would break the game open at some point.

“Jai has the pace to do that. Sometimes you see the ball bounce and if it lands in his hands, it could be four points. On top of that, I thought his defence was outstanding, dealing with some tough kicks playing really brave.

“I also thought Sam Powell was good. You can see the strike rate they’ve got through the middle. Sam doesn’t miss a beat, he nailed some kicks and his skills were crisp. I think he’s such an underrated player. He’s one of our leaders and I can’t credit him enough.

During the first half, Willie Isa and Liam Marshall both picked up injuries that forced them off the pitch.

“We know we’ve got strength in depth and a lot of determination,” Peet stated.