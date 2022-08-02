The concept was a regular pre-season occasion prior to the introduction of Super League, but has only been played for once since 1995.

Peet believes reintroducing The Locker Cup is a good thing, as it’s something people can get behind.

He said: “I remember it, it was just a pre-season thing at the time.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet

“As far as pre-season went, with the rivalry, the cup and the two sets of players at the time when I was growing up, it was always very physical.

“It was what fans in those days, including myself, used to like to go and watch.

“The nature of the occasion was very hostile, whether it was at Wigan or Warrington.

“The game has come on a lot, changed a lot, and come on for the better, but it was interesting viewing at the time.

“It (The Locker Cup) just adds to the sense of occasion; I don’t think it will make the game mean any more to either team, but if the supporters and the media can get behind it and create some hype, then I’m all for it, like anything we can do to promote the game.

“It’s nice to mark the fact that it is a big game between two local teams.

“There’s lots of mutual respect, with staff and players who have had a foot in both camps. More than anything it’s a mark of admiration between the two clubs.

“It does come secondary to us by the fact it is Heritage Round, and we get the chance to play in front of proud Wigan men who have put their body on the line for the club, who we are privileged to follow.”

The Warriors are set to be without Sam Powell for the next month.

The hooker went off injured in Thursday’s game against Hull KR with a foot injury.

Peet has confirmed the extent of the injury.

“He’s got an injury to his foot, so we are anticipating around a month,” he added.