His side lost for the first time this season against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Peet states they are eager to get back into action to put the 28-0 defeat behind them.

He said: “We were put in our place by Catalans, but we are looking forward to this week. You learn a lot from victory, but when you get a lesson like that, the players are keen to get back out there.

Matty Peet says his players are determined

“They are determined and upbeat. It’s important in sport that you don’t get too high on the wins and too low on the losses, you have to remain consistent to keep your practices and processes on track. That’s the way we try to be with the group.

“We will draw on the experiences of our leadership group, but it’s important that we turn our attention to the next game, and don’t dwell on it but learn from it.

“The players like short turnarounds, they love playing games, so this suits our players. The less they have to listen to the coaches and the more they can play in front of the fans is better for them.

“The supporters have been fantastic this year, so the players are looking forward to it. There will be a good atmosphere because there are two big clubs.

“People have every reason to get down to watch what I think will be a quality, hard fought game.”

Castleford have only won one of their opening five games, but Peet believes they will come good at some point this season.

“One thing I do know is, they are going to win at some point,” he added.

“They will have a good patch in the season because they’ve got too much talent, quality in their coaching staff, and pride in their shirt. With all that, at some point they are going to start winning and it’s our job to make sure it’s not this week.

“If we’re the slightest bit off then they are a team who can post points.”