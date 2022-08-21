Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side head into the final three games on the back of a 52-6 victory over Toulouse Olympique.

Wigan face St Helens next, with the aim of producing their best rugby, while also trying to stop their opponents from securing the League Leaders shield.

Peet said: “We just want to play well. They are going to get that trophy at some point, and hopefully it’s not next week, but it’s not something we are using as motivation, as we take pride in our performances every week.

Matty Peet says Wigan will embrace the busy schedule at the end of the regular season

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We need to be building now and picking up the two points, trying to secure second place, but really it’s about trying to play our best.

“We have got confidence that if we bring our best game then we will compete with the best teams.

“It’s about the sides who do that at the right time of the year. From one down to six or seven you can see that anything can happen. That’s what it’s all about.

“The bank holiday is something we are looking forward to.

"We’ve got a young squad and good lads who missed out against Toulouse.

“We knew it would fall this way from the start of the season, so everything we’ve done, the way we train and the way we recover, has been geared to this time of the year.

“Whether we’ve got it right or not, we’ll find out. The lads and the staff have got to relish.

“We are a club that prides itself on its performance department and the juniors that we bring through, so this is a test of the whole club, not just your 13 blokes and your head coach.

“It’s about trying to make smart decisions, but the lads are very professional.

“Bring it on I guess.”

The opening try on Friday came after only three minutes, with Bevan French kicking the ball through for himself to score his first on the right side.

Another quickly followed, this time through Cust.

A quick change of direction from the stand-off created a gap in the Toulouse defence, allowing him to cross the line.

The next try came just before the half an hour mark.

Kaide Ellis did well to offload to Harry Smith, who ran through a space in the visitor’s line to go over.

A minute before the break, Jake Bibby claimed Wigan’s fourth try of the evening, after he spun past a defender to finish off a well worked team move.

Shortly after the restart, the Warriors were over again.

Jai Field made a break through the Toulouse defence, before gifting the ball to French for his second try.

Moments later, the winger completed his hat-trick.

After picking up the ball well inside his own half, he sprinted down the right wing to extend the lead to 34-0.

Just before the hour mark, Kai Pearce-Paul became the latest player to add their name to the scoresheet, with Wigan making the most of every opportunity.

Toulouse were able to pull one back in the 64th minute, as Matty Russell powered his way over.

It was the Warriors who had the final say of the game.

This started with Cust claiming his second, which came after a fantastic bit of play from both himself and Liam Farrell, with the pair shrugging off several challenges.