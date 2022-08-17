Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sylvain Houles’ side currently sit bottom of the Super League table, trailing 11th place Wakefield by four points with four games remaining.

Peet states Wigan know where they went wrong in their recent defeat to Trinity and will look to put things right.

He said: “Toulouse have got a hell of a lot to play for. Wakefield were desperate at the weekend, so we’ve got to expect the same kind of commitment.

“They’ve got some talented players, so if they get their share of the ball and good field position then they can trouble any team.

“Matty Russell is an outstanding ball carrier and they’ve got great kickers as well. They’re a real threat.

“We understand if we start slow then we are in for a battle.

“Our squad is good, we understand where we went wrong and where Wakefield got the better of us.

“We’ve moved on relatively quickly, the turnaround means we didn’t have much choice, so Friday can’t come soon enough.

“Teams are trying to find as much form as they can. The ones who can do that and stay healthy, will be in a good position.

“Having John Bateman back is a timely boost, he’s been wanting to play for a while.

“He’s looking great in training and will bring that leadership.

“Morgan Smithies is in the squad, but we will still check in with him. We won’t push him if there’s any doubt, but Liam (Farrell) will play.

“This is such an exciting time, everyone in Super League must be really looking forward to this upcoming period.”

Toulouse’s relegation to the Championship could be confirmed in the next few weeks depending on various results.

Peet says he likes the current system but still believes improvements can be made.

“Relegation and promotion is exciting, but what you need is two sustainable divisions where the transition is possible,” he added.

“Teams struggle when transitioning from part time to full time.

“I do see the excitement of it, it is an English tradition, but you need enough teams for two quality divisions, with standards on and off the field being high.

“The priority of the moment should be getting Super League’s foundations in place.

“The infrastructure of clubs is in the criteria.