His side were on the end of an 18-10 defeat on a tough night at the DW Stadium, with errors contributing to the result.

Peet states the Warriors need to be more adaptable going forward when playing in similar circumstances, but could see some positives from the game.

“It was a disappointing result,” he said.

Wigan Warriors were defeated by Catalans Dragons

“I was pleased with the lads’ second half performance.

“Although we didn’t manage to get the job done, I thought we managed to turn the momentum of the game and put ourselves in a position to win it, but at crucial times we made some errors that you can’t make against this type of team.

“Some of those big turnover moments were crucial and handed momentum back to Catalans, who were in the mood to stick onto it.

“Some of our game management wasn’t good and it took us a while to come to grips with the ruck control.

“The conditions and the speed of the play of the ball are all factors that as a team you need to become better at adapting to that.

“It’s one of those nights unfortunately.

“It was difficult to do anything quick, but we didn’t execute the plan that we wanted to, and against good teams you can’t miss the jump.

“We didn’t get the result in the end but you could see signs that the effort and desire was there.

“It’ll be a difficult game to watch back but that’s the journey we are on and it is important we learn because a lot of the big games in the season will be played in these conditions.

“It’s completely different to the Hull KR defeat.

“Catalans are undefeated for a reason, but I feel like we gave ourselves a chance but we weren't clinical enough in key moments.