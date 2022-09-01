Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The head coach hopes his side can finish the regular Super League on a high, and in doing so maintain their unbeaten home record.

This Friday’s visitors Catalans Dragons have named a weakened squad for the game at the DW Stadium, with up to 12 potential debutants included.

Peet said: “We won’t mention them and just concentrate on ourselves. This week was always going to be about our level of performance when you look at what we are building towards.

Matty Peet says Wigan want to perform well ahead of the play-offs

“The team and the individuals want to go into the play-offs playing well. There’s going to be competition for places going into the semi-final, but everyone wants a performance to be proud of.

“To be unbeaten at home is not something we set out to do, but now it’s there we want to play well, and the two things go hand-in-hand.

“There has to be credit to the fans for that, they’ve turned up and brought energy every time we’ve stepped out onto the field.

“The players have responded to that and there is a great synergy between the two at the moment. We want to win for the fans.

“We win together, and we will lose together when that comes.”

Ahead of the warm-up for Friday’s game, the players will walk through the club’s fan zone, where supporters can give them a guard of honour.

“We want to do things that are fresh,” Peet added.

“The team led by Kris (Radlinski) have done things all year that made every game feel fresh in one way or another.

“When he presented this vision to the staff, everyone was really excited. It’s exactly what the team wants to be about, building the bridges between the players and the fans.

“It’s the perfect opportunity, it’s a show of appreciation from the club for what has been unbelievable support all year.

“It shows how important we think it is, to rearrange the game day preparation is very significant.

“It should be memorable, so I’d encourage anyone coming to the game to get into the fan village and not miss it.”

Meanwhile, key workers are eligible to claim two free tickets for the Catalans game.

“It’s a brilliant initiative from the club,” Peet stated.

“The ticketing idea is really good and I think it’s a great gesture, but more importantly is the attention it puts on the key workers.