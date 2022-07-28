Bevan French and Liam Marshall both scored hat-tricks in the 46-4 win at the DW Stadium.

Peet states he was pleased with parts of the performance but also believes his team were “careless” in some moments as well.

He said: “I thought we started okay. We did some decent things in patches, but generally it was quite an untidy game.

Matty Peet

"Hull KR were depleted so we can’t read too much into the performance, but it did bring a different kind of challenge. We will look at some things we did well and move on quickly.

"To keep them to one try and put some decent play together with the ball was pleasing. The work effort was there, we just got a bit careless with the ball, but if you back that up with some stiff defence then you can get away with it.

"The spell before the break we were a bit sloppy, but I understand why that happens, when you score tries quickly you probably lose sight of how you got them by working hard.

"A bit of that crept in but it’s something we can fix easily.

"In the second half we stuck to what we are about a little bit more.

"I’m pleased for Liam (Marshall) and Bevan (French), they are both instinctive finishers with pace to burn. I love the fact Marshy chased back for those efforts last week.

"He knows I love what he stands for as a player and a person, he’s got outstanding ability and his character is exactly what we want to be about as a club. I love it.”

Peet also provided an update on an injury to Sam Powell, with the hooker forced off in the first half.

"It’s going to need a scan,” he added.