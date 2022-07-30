His side overcame a depleted Hull KR with a 46-4 win at the DW Stadium on Thursday night, leaving them with over a week to prepare themselves for the next test.

Peet states the sessions will be about getting repetition into the team and improving themselves ahead of Friday’s match.

He said: “We will train hard. It won’t be lots of hard work, but we have a specific program and processes of what we do on each day.

Matty Peet

“We need to do a little bit of work. It won’t be anything exciting, just perfecting some of what we want to implement going forward.

“We’ve not had a full week's training for a while, so it’s not a case of mindless running, we just need to get some repetition in us.”

Wigan took the lead after only three minutes against Hull KR on Thursday night.

Space appeared for Bevan French on the right side, with the winger picking up from where he left off in the last game at the DW Stadium.

A second soon followed, with a clever dummy pass from Cade Cust opening up room for Liam Marshall to sprint through down the left wing for his first of the night.

On the 10 minute-mark, the Warriors made it 16-0.

Marshall did well to kick the ball inwards towards the sticks, with Mike Cooper collecting it and forcing his way down, to mark his home debut with a try.

French’s second came at the midway stage of the first half, as he pounced on a loose ball, after the Robins misjudged a clever kick over the top by Jai Field.

Just before the half hour mark, Hull KR pulled one back.

Space opened up on the right-hand side, with a precise kick finding Ethan Ryan, who grounded in the corner.

The visitors enjoyed a strong end to the half, but could not post any more points, as Wigan took a 20-4 lead into the break.

Following the restart, the Warriors soon put their foot down again, with Kai Pearce-Paul going over within four minutes of play getting back underway.

The play by French in the build-up was impressive, as he worked his way along the line looking for a gap.

When a kick through didn’t work, he recollected the ball, and moved it over the left, with Pearce-Paul eventually receiving it in space.

It wasn’t long until another try came, with Marshall racing over again for his second of the evening.

Just after the hour mark, French claimed his hat-trick, as he made it an impressive 10 tries in his last two games at the DW Stadium.

The tries continued to come, with Patrick Mago claiming his first for the club with less than 10 minutes remaining, before Marshall rounded off the scoring.