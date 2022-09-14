His side head into the game at the DW Stadium on the back of a week off, while their opponents had to overcome Catalans Dragons in Perpignan last Friday.

Peet states Wigan have ensured every individual has received what they need as they look to book their place in the Grand Final.

He said: “We’re very excited, we don’t feel like we’re ready for the end of the year. Everyone is fresh and full of energy.

Matty Peet

“Having a young team does mean we bounce into these games and handle these times well.

“There’s a lot more excitement than nerves, and we’ve got a group who enjoy training and each other’s company. It feels like a good place to work.

“Training was very individualised last week. Some lads needed a bit more rest than others after a really hectic period and some needed extra attention in terms of skill work or physical development.

“We did have some fun stuff as well, doing some activities, getting out and about. There was nothing too flashy, we did some raft building and paddle boarding. It was a lot of what we’ve done all season, getting out into the community.

“This week has been business as usual.

“I don’t think anything that has come before these 80 minutes will have any bearing, it will be who is in the moment and who is handling the pressure.

“Everything has been in preparation for this, whoever performs closest to their best will win.

"The team who wins in the next two weeks will be the one who executed their plan the best.

“Leeds will be coming out of that game in Catalans strong. It gave them another week to get their players back fit and firing, and means the team has that bit more cohesion, so they’ll take loads of confidence from it.

“They’ve found the form we all knew they were capable of. I probably had them in the top two or three squads at the start of the year, but it didn’t quite happen for them at first.

“Since Rohan (Smith) has come in he’s galvanised the group, whatever he has done has been genius, and you can see they love his style.

“He’s been really intelligent in how he’s brought them together, and has got his best players playing well, which is really important.”

Peet says the club are benefiting from their strong relationship with the local community, due to the attendances they have received throughout the season.

“You do feel it’s all paying off,” he added.

“When you come to the DW at the moment there is a feeling of excitement.

“Early signs indicate that we will get a good turnout this week, and we know that Leeds will come in their numbers.

“I’m expecting a classic play-off night.

“We’re motivated by producing good times for ourselves, our families and our spectators. We want everyone to feel that watching this team pays you back in terms of fun and enjoyment.

“We want to play a style of rugby that they enjoy watching. We want to represent what the town is about, which is hard work and honesty, with a touch of class and innovation.