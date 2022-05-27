The Warriors are looking to win the competition for the first time since 2013 when they take on Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (K.O. 3pm)

Peet states as a youngster he would’ve loved to have been involved in this kind of occasion but jokes it would’ve been in a different capacity.

He said: “In my childhood dream I would’ve been playing.

Matty Peet

“I don't think any eight-year-old sits there dreaming of drawing up a game plan and picking the team, you want to score the tries. It’s funny how life has taken me on this journey until this point.

“I remember the Widnes final most clearly growing up, but all the matches sort of merge into one. I was also there when (Martin) Offiah scored that try. It feels like it was always red hot, even though it probably wasn’t, and it never entered my head that we would lose.

“It was about getting up for the coach really early and singing all the way home. It was so much fun, I’m motivated by remembering what a great time we had.

“I know blokes and the pubs they’ll be in at what time over the weekend, so I love the idea of them having a great weekend.