Mike Cooper marked his home debut with a try

The 33-year-old marked his home debut with a try in the 46-4 win over Hull KR at the DW Stadium on Thursday night.

Peet states Cooper is slowly being eased in at the club, after arriving from Warrington Wolves a few weeks ago.

“I thought Mike was very good (against Hull KR),” he said.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He will bring some depth through that middle unit and I think he’ll get better as he gets used to the combinations and minutes under his belt.

“He’s settled in quickly, but he’s not started taking any seniority yet, but we don’t expect that from him. We just want him to get used to the place and the players.

“If he works hard, runs hard and tackles hard, then we can build from there.”

Peet was also pleased with the displays of Sam Halsall and Kai Pearce-Paul on Thursday night.

“I thought they were pretty good,” he added.

“Kai ran really strong and Sam had a hand in a few tries, so it gives us something to think about going forward. It was a decent performance from the pair of them.

“Sam has been waiting in the wings for a long time, he’s played excellent out on loan and trains really well.