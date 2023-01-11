Warm-up games against Whitehaven, Barrow and Salford Red Devils are approaching for the reigning Challenge Cup champions, ahead of their Super League opener on February 18.

Peet states the next few weeks will be an exciting period for the players, as he looks to ensure each individual receives what they need prior to the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We spoke to the lads about how close it is to our first friendly, and five weeks until our first league game.

Matty Peet

“It will come around very fast.

“We’ve got a few big weeks now, and a few field sessions, so preparation is escalating fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the players they can see the finishing line now and a lot of the really unforgiving work has been done.

“We can talk a bit more now about our system and big picture stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I very much try to enjoy every day and try to enjoy the process.

“Although I do like the games, I do try to enjoy each day as it comes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not wishing pre-season away, because we’re in the moment and trying to maximise our training time together.

“The three games coming up are part of the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are important for each individual, so it’s about being really organised and planning in great detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got a good programme with three different games, building up with more experience heading into that Salford game.

“For Barrow it’ll be somewhere in between and Whitehaven will be a very young team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good for the players and good for the staff.

“It is an opportunity for people to prove themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If our juniors play well in the Whitehaven and Barrow games, then there is a chance they will feature against Salford.

“We will keep a few shirts up for grabs and who knows, it is certainly a way of climbing up the pecking order.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The away game against Whitehaven takes place on January 22, while the trip to Barrow is January 29.