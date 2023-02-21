The Warriors were defeated 27-18 by Hull KR in their opening Super League fixture, and will be hoping to put things right in their first home game of the campaign.

Peet states he’s looking forward to being back at the DW Stadium, and admits he will make some adjustments to his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s be the same 21, but the team that lines up won’t be exactly the same.

Matty Peet

"The Hull KR game is certainly in the back of our minds now, but Monday was an important day for us.

"Defensively we were poor, and we gave away some cheap balls, so it’s a simple fix, but if you don’t get it right then it’ll damage any team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We took our focus off some of the hard work you’ve got to do before you play in a certain style.

"Players and staff were honest with each other.

"We don’t want to dwell on it but it’s important that things were out in the open.

"Since then we’ve been very optimistic and are looking ahead with excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got to get our own house in order this week before focusing on Wakefield.

"They played with a lot of determination (against Catalans Dragons) and have some combinations that look dangerous.

"They’ve shown they’ve got the ability to post points so defensively we’ve got to be good and the better we look after the ball; the more chance we’ve got of doing that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t worry too much about how other teams feel about coming to the DW Stadium, but we want to make it somewhere that we have a confidence about us, so we can play in a way that makes our fans and our families proud.

"I know the fans will make a good atmosphere and hopefully the Wakefield fans can get over too.

"After last week, it can’t come around soon enough.

"It’s been an exciting start to the season (for the competition) on and off the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad