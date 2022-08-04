The two teams go head-to-head in Super League, while The Locker Cup is also up for grabs.

Peet believes despite Warrington’s poor campaign this year, they will be back battling for play-off places next season.

He said: “You have to prepare for the best of any opposition, and if you look at Warrington with some of the individuals they’ve got, they would challenge any one.

“This time next year we will be talking about them as a play-off team. They are looking to find their form at the moment, and when they do they will be dangerous.

“They are a club where you know the supporters will get behind the team. They have a proud following so will come in their numbers on Friday.

“We’ve not had a decent away following at the DW Stadium for a while, so it’ll be great if we can get that rivalry at either end of the stadium, because that’s where you get a genuinely good atmosphere.

“We’ve got loads of respect for them as a club, and it would be brilliant if they came in their numbers for one of the showpiece games of the season.”

Peet says he’s tried to make the most of Wigan having a longer turnaround heading into Friday’s game.

“Heading into the next block of the season, it was good that we’ve been able to get some practice in,” he added.