Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet shares his excitement for the Rugby League World Cup

A number of games throughout the tournament will take place at Leigh Sports Village, while the DW Stadium will host a double-header on November 5.

Peet states he rates England’s chances in the men’s competition.

“I can’t wait,” he said.

Matty Peet

"It’s brilliant for the town and he borough, with both Wigan and Leigh involved.

“It’s set up perfectly for England, with everyone writing them off.

"We know English rugby league players are at their best when they are underdogs, and I give our lads every chance.

"I can’t wait for the game (against Samoa) at the weekend, and I think we will shock people. It’s going to be fantastic.

