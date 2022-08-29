Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors head coach handed seven players their senior debuts in the game at Craven Park, as his side were defeated 38-28.

Peet states there are lessons to learn from the match, and believes a win was there for the taking.

He said: “I’m proud and frustrated in equal measure to be honest. We can look back on that performance in two ways.

Matty Peet says he was proud and frustrated in equal measure after the defeat to Hull KR

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We know we’ve got some players for the future, but it’s frustrating we didn’t do enough to get the win because it was there for us.

"They will learn lessons, and the major one will be to still be confident when you’ve got a young team. At times a little bit more belief would’ve tested KR more.

"It was pleasing that they fought until the end, and I know Hull KR will have their reasons for finishing slow, but from our point of view, the fact we continued to compete is something we expect and something they delivered on.

“The tries from Ben O’Keefe and Jack Bibby were highlights. There were quite a few positives, with the things Logan (Astley) and Umyla (Hanley) did. Junior Nsemba played big minutes, as did Tom Forber. I just know we could’ve got more from the game.

"You only have to look at our first team in general to see the pathway for the young lads.

"A lot of our team have been on this journey, so there’s no doubt some of the lads who played will end up being regulars in the next two or three years.”

Oliver Partington was named as Wigan captain for in the trip to face Hull KR.

"He’s a great member of our club,” Peet added.