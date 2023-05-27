The Wigan Warriors captain went over for a hat-trick in the 26-22 golden point win against Hull KR at Craven Park, including the deciding try in additional time.

Peet states Farrell’s hard work behind the scenes enables him to step up in the big moments.

“I thought he was outstanding,” he said.

Liam Farrell

“When you see him in those close games, when people are getting tired and fatigued, he’s just so fit because he works so hard and he’s so professional.

“He rises to the top and that’s why we love him.

“In the big games when it’s 80 minutes plus, he puts his hand up time and time again.

“There’s much to improve in our defence but it was nice to get the win.

“I love the fact that Harvie Hill and Junior Nsemba played their part as well.

“It was a fantastic advert for Super League, particularly the ending of the game.

“There were times when I didn’t think it was the highest quality but in sport it’s the climaxes of games that grabs the attention, so you’re not going to get much better than that.

“It had everything, including a drone.

“We’ll back on it as a good two points.”

Wigan’s next outing comes in the Magic Weekend at St James’ Park next Saturday.