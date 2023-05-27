News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet shares praise for Liam Farrell following his hat-trick against Hull KR

Matty Peet says Liam Farrell is always a vital player to have in tight games.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The Wigan Warriors captain went over for a hat-trick in the 26-22 golden point win against Hull KR at Craven Park, including the deciding try in additional time.

Peet states Farrell’s hard work behind the scenes enables him to step up in the big moments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I thought he was outstanding,” he said.

Liam FarrellLiam Farrell
Liam Farrell
Most Popular

“When you see him in those close games, when people are getting tired and fatigued, he’s just so fit because he works so hard and he’s so professional.

“He rises to the top and that’s why we love him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In the big games when it’s 80 minutes plus, he puts his hand up time and time again.

“There’s much to improve in our defence but it was nice to get the win.

“I love the fact that Harvie Hill and Junior Nsemba played their part as well.

Read More
Matty Peet provides further injury update on Ethan Havard
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a fantastic advert for Super League, particularly the ending of the game.

“There were times when I didn’t think it was the highest quality but in sport it’s the climaxes of games that grabs the attention, so you’re not going to get much better than that.

“It had everything, including a drone.

“We’ll back on it as a good two points.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan’s next outing comes in the Magic Weekend at St James’ Park next Saturday.

Peet’s side take on Catalans Dragons in the second match of the day at the home of Newcastle United (K.O. 3.45pm).

Related topics:Hull KRWiganCatalans Dragons