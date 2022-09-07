News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet shortlisted for Super League Coach of the Year

Wigan Warriors’ Matty Peet has been shortlisted for Super League Coach of the Year.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 2:00 pm

He has been nominated alongside Salford Red Devils’ Paul Rowley and St Helens’ Kristian Woolf.

During his first season in the top job at Wigan, he has guided the club to their 20th Challenge Cup and a second place finish in Super League.

His side are back in action on September 16, in their play-off semi final at the DW Stadium.

They will discover who they face this week.

