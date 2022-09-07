Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet shortlisted for Super League Coach of the Year

He has been nominated alongside Salford Red Devils’ Paul Rowley and St Helens’ Kristian Woolf.

During his first season in the top job at Wigan, he has guided the club to their 20th Challenge Cup and a second place finish in Super League.

Matty Peet has been shortlisted for Super League Coach of the Year

His side are back in action on September 16, in their play-off semi final at the DW Stadium.