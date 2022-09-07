Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet shortlisted for Super League Coach of the Year
Wigan Warriors’ Matty Peet has been shortlisted for Super League Coach of the Year.
By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 2:00 pm
He has been nominated alongside Salford Red Devils’ Paul Rowley and St Helens’ Kristian Woolf.
During his first season in the top job at Wigan, he has guided the club to their 20th Challenge Cup and a second place finish in Super League.
Read More
Read MoreWigan Warriors: Bevan French discusses the reason why his partnership with Jai F...
Most Popular
-
1
Ex-Man United, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton men among free agents still available to Championship clubs
-
2
Former Wigan Athletic, Manchester City and Liverpool starlet slams agent
-
3
Clock ticking for Wigan Athletic squad confirmation
-
4
Wigan Warriors: Bevan French says he's not focusing on anything outside of rugby league as he discusses his future
-
5
Sky's the limit for Wigan Athletic starlet
His side are back in action on September 16, in their play-off semi final at the DW Stadium.
They will discover who they face this week.