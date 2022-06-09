The two sides go head-to-head at the AJ Bell Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).

Peet states he knows the threats Salford possess from their previous Super League meeting, which was won by a late Jai Field try.

He said: “At their best, they are a real quality team. What Paul (Rowley) is trying to get is consistency.

Matty Peet

“We judge them on the two games against us this year, because both have been as tough as any we have had. There were times when they carved us up for fun and posted tries, because they have the ability to do that if you're the slightest off the mark.

“With the attacking threats they’ve got, particularly through the backline, you know if you do start slow or have any inconsistencies in your defence then they will expose it.

“I’m pleased with the way we turned up at the weekend against Castleford following a physical and emotional challenge of going to Tottenham.

“We will be aiming for a quality start to this game. I can’t remember too many 80 minute performances from us.

“A bit like Salford, we are looking for a bit of consistency at this time of year. We’ve probably been patchy throughout the last six weeks.