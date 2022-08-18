Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet urges fans to donate to the fund helping to investigate Bryn Hargreaves' disappearance
Matty Peet says it has been “heartbreaking” to hear from the family of Bryn Hargreaves.
The former Wigan Warriors and St Helens prop has been missing since January, after his apartment in West Virginia was found empty.
A collection will take place on Friday night, with the donations principally being used to fund the investigation into Hargreaves’ disappearance, while any remaining balance will go to Rugby League Cares.
Peet said: “Bryn is one of our own, I remember him and his brothers growing up in Wigan up in Aspull.
“It was quite harrowing to hear what his family is going through.
“It was heartbreaking to share some time with them.
“They don’t have any certainty of where their son and brother is, so people need to go out of their way to bring some cash to the game, and use any other platforms where they can support this and raise awareness to help.
“The club will do anything it can as far as more than just financial support.”
Friday’s game at the DW Stadium is also Wigan's inclusivity day, where everyone connected to the club will be celebrated.
Peet believes it is a great opportunity to showcase the diversity that runs through the town.
“Sport is about bringing people together,” he added.
“To have a game like this where everyone is made to feel welcome is what I want the sport to be about.
“We want anyone and everyone, regardless of so many things that are there to divide people, to be celebrated and enjoy a good evening.
“Rugby league, football and sport run through the history of this town, we’ve got so many great moments.
“This is an opportunity to bring everyone together. We do this on a day-to-day basis, but it’s a chance to do it on a bigger stage.
“Having the game dedicated to this is a great initiative from the club and is a celebration.
“Any sporting event is an opportunity to showcase the diversity that runs through the town, whether that is socially, culturally or economically.
“All of our home games should feel like a party of some description.”