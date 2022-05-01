His side overcame Warrington Wolves with a 40-22 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

Peet states the target is to continue their improvement heading into the game at Elland Road.

He said: “For the first time in a while we are going to get some decent sessions. Recovery remains paramount, but then we will get a couple of good training days.

Matty Peet

“The process remains the same, we need to improve regardless of who we are playing, that has to be the focus, and not training too much for the opposition.

“We’ve got to make sure this week is enjoyable because these lads will only get so many semi-finals in their career, so I want to build it up and I want them to have fun. I want them to turn up to the ground ready to play.

“Everyone wants to see a team that expresses itself and plays with a smile on its face.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult to pick the team at the moment, especially in that forward pack, but that’s what we welcome and what we want.”

Wigan took the lead after only three minutes in the game against Warrington, as Iain Thornley scored the opener.

The Wolves quickly pulled level, as Riley Dean created space for himself with a sharp change of direction.

It wasn’t long until Peet’s side were back in front, with space opening up again for Thornley on the right side, as he dove over for his second.

Another try soon followed, with Jai Field once again causing problems with his rapid pace, as he broke through the Wolves line, before providing an assist to Bevan French in the right corner.

Warrington closed the gap between the sides prior to the half an hour mark, as Matty Ashton dove over on the right wing.

Just before the break, Farrell added another for Wigan, as he produced some fantastic footwork to create some space to cross the line, following a superb offload by Patrick Mago.

Within 10 minutes of the restart, Wigan had strengthened their lead, with Marshall going over for a quick-fire double down the left side.

On the hour mark, Havard added his name to the scoresheet, as he powered through the Warrington defence.

Wire pulled one back with 10 minutes remaining, as Danny Walker found space to go over.

They weren’t done there, as Peter Mata’utia added another consolation to make it 40-22, as the Wolves enjoyed a good finish to what was a game to forget for them.

After the match, Peet praised the Wigan fans who made the short trip to Warrington.

“They’re our absolute motivation,” he added.

“For someone to give up their whole evening, to spend money and take the time, you should take pride in giving them a good night. That’s what motivates me and the lads.