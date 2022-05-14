His side were beaten 32-22 by Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium, with a number of players being rotated.

Peet states he doesn’t want his team to brush over the result, as it’s something they can learn from.

He said: “We need to have a talk and learn a lot as a group because some of the things we did were below par. We’ll have some good discussions and some good learning points.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet

“It was the first time where I felt we’ve taken a step back. It’s about how we react and respond to it, and I’m sure we will, the lads are a good group. It’s also important that we don’t brush over it, it needs to sting.

“We’ll now do what's best for the performance against Hull. I don’t look at it as a selection issue, we have a 30-man squad and we all train together, so we should be in a position of whoever is in can perform.

“I want us to be in a situation where people know what they are going to get. We need to be more cohesive when we make changes. The players need to learn quickly. Huddersfield rotated as well and looked more fluent than we did.”

Huddersfield scored the first try of the game after six minutes, as space opened up on the right side for Louis Senior to go over in the corner.

The winger nearly claimed a quick second, but Bevan French came across to force him in touch before he could ground the ball.

Wigan were temporarily handed a man advantage just before the 20-minute mark, as Joe Greenwood was shown a yellow card.

Despite that, it was the Giants who scored the next try, as Ricky Leutele showed great strength to force his way over.

The Warriors were able to pull one back before the break, with Sam Halsall going over.

French was on hand to provide the assist, as the fullback quickly laid off the ball after being ankle tapped while making his own way to the try line.

Three minutes after the break, Senior claimed his second of the evening to extend Huddersfield’s lead to 18-6.

The home side edged even further ahead in the 55th minute, as Jake Wardle scored a superb acrobatic try in the corner, despite Jake Bibby’s best defensive effort.

For the first time in the game, Oliver Russell couldn’t add the extras.

After the hour mark, Wigan started to fight back with two quickfire tries, starting with Halsall’s second of the evening

Minutes after, Matty Nicholson marked his debut by adding his name to the scoresheet, as Abbas Miski provided the assist following a bit of luck with a bouncing ball.

Huddersfield re-extended their lead not long later, with Sam Hewitt finding his way over.

The pressure still wasn’t completely off, as Nicholson got his second with five minutes remaining to set up a tense end.