Wigan Warriors welcome Paul Rowley’s side to the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), a month after their Challenge Cup meeting.

Smith, who has played for both sides, believes Salford are still finding their feet, after starting the campaign with three wins in their opening nine games.

He said: “They’ve got some great players. We (Widnes) trained against them in pre-season, and they were good in that, especially the halfbacks.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Smith played for Salford before joining Wigan Warriors

“They just need to find their feet. Hopefully it will come good for them. I’m sure they’ll be alright and won’t get relegated or anything, they just need to stick with it.

“Obviously, they’ve had a couple of different coaches, which probably unsettles things a little bit, so that’s probably where they are at, at the minute.

“They got to a Grand Final a few years ago, and I don’t think they really thought that was possible. To do it was remarkable.

“It’s another club I really enjoyed playing for, the fans there were great. It probably kicked my career into shape and Wigan signed me from there.

“The team we had was great, with exciting, attacking players. We were winning games like 40-30, so we could always score tries, but it was always our defence that let us down. That’s where they’ve got better in the last few years.