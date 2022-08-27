Wigan Warriors' meeting with Catalans Dragons to be broadcast live on Sky Sports
Wigan Warriors’ final game of the regular Super League season will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 5:10 pm
Matty Peet’s side welcome Catalans Dragons to the DW Stadium, as they look to continue this campaign’s unbeaten home record at the DW Stadium.
The game will now take place on September 2, a day earlier than originally scheduled, with the action kicking off at 8pm.
Following that match, Wigan will have a week off in the opening round of the play-offs, after they secured second spot against St Helens.