Wigan Warriors' meeting with Catalans Dragons to be broadcast live on Sky Sports

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet’s side welcome Catalans Dragons to the DW Stadium, as they look to continue this campaign’s unbeaten home record at the DW Stadium.

The game will now take place on September 2, a day earlier than originally scheduled, with the action kicking off at 8pm.

Following that match, Wigan will have a week off in the opening round of the play-offs, after they secured second spot against St Helens.