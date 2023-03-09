News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Warriors' Mike Cooper says he is loving his time with the club- and wishes he had made the move sooner

Mike Cooper says his move to Wigan Warriors has given him a breath of fresh air.

By Amos Wynn
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The prop joined the club last July following his departure from Warrington Wolves.

Cooper states he’s enjoying his time in cherry and white so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I just love being here,” he said.

Mike Cooper
Mike Cooper
Mike Cooper
Most Popular

"It’s a happy place, with really genuine people right across the club.

"It’s been a breath of fresh air for me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s something I wish I had done a long time ago.

"Matty (Peet) is a fantastic coach, same with Tommy (Leuluai) and Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin).

"We’ve got a great group, and we love coming to work.

"If you love coming to work then you’re happy, so we are in a good spot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Challenge Cup preview: Wigan amateur side Orrell St James prepare for their thir...

"Last year was awful, with the scapegoat sort of stuff, it was difficult.

"I’m happy to be here and things are going well, but I’ve got to maintain my place.

"Just because I’ve played in a World Cup doesn’t mean I’m guaranteed to be involved, so I need to keep working hard to improve.”

Warrington Wolves