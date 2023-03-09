Wigan Warriors' Mike Cooper says he is loving his time with the club- and wishes he had made the move sooner
Mike Cooper says his move to Wigan Warriors has given him a breath of fresh air.
The prop joined the club last July following his departure from Warrington Wolves.
Cooper states he’s enjoying his time in cherry and white so far.
“I just love being here,” he said.
"It’s a happy place, with really genuine people right across the club.
"It’s been a breath of fresh air for me.
"It’s something I wish I had done a long time ago.
"Matty (Peet) is a fantastic coach, same with Tommy (Leuluai) and Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin).
"We’ve got a great group, and we love coming to work.
"If you love coming to work then you’re happy, so we are in a good spot.
"Last year was awful, with the scapegoat sort of stuff, it was difficult.
"I’m happy to be here and things are going well, but I’ve got to maintain my place.