The prop joined the club last July following his departure from Warrington Wolves.

Cooper states he’s enjoying his time in cherry and white so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just love being here,” he said.

Mike Cooper

"It’s a happy place, with really genuine people right across the club.

"It’s been a breath of fresh air for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s something I wish I had done a long time ago.

"Matty (Peet) is a fantastic coach, same with Tommy (Leuluai) and Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin).

"We’ve got a great group, and we love coming to work.

"If you love coming to work then you’re happy, so we are in a good spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year was awful, with the scapegoat sort of stuff, it was difficult.

"I’m happy to be here and things are going well, but I’ve got to maintain my place.