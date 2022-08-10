Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prop made the move to Wigan Warriors last month, following his early exit from Warrington Wolves.

Cooper states he has enjoyed his first few weeks of working with his new coaches, and hopes they will help to make him a better player.

He said: “I hadn’t really come across Matty (Peet) before I was made aware that I wouldn’t be staying at Warrington next year.

Mike Cooper

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We met and we got on so well. He’s someone I really admire.

“He’s a real people person. He understands the players, the club and the town. He’s really connected with the community again and is a great guy all round.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him, he’s the type of coach you really want to play for.

“He believes in you and you believe in him.

“There were opportunities for me to move elsewhere on other deals but to be coached by him, Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and Briersy (Lee Briers) brings success and quality throughout.

“They all bring different dimensions to the coaching set up.

“As soon as I heard Wigan were interested in me and wanted to talk, I was pretty much convinced straight away.

“At this stage of my career I really didn’t want to take a step backwards.

“I’m hungry for success, I want to improve as a player. No matter how old I am I want to get better, and I think I’m in the right place to do that.

“I have a hunger to improve as a player and as a person. Good people make good players.

“A winning environment is all about the people. Of course, you’ve got to have the talent there, but it’s about driving standards.

“I believe we’ve got the perfect mix at the club.

“My role so far hasn’t been guiding younger players, I’m just trying to earn my place in the team and do my job.

“Ultimately that other stuff will come as we move forward.

“They don’t need much advice, they are already doing a good job as it is.