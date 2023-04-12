Wigan Warriors: Mike Cooper sends out social media message after suffering season-ending injury
Wigan Warriors’ Mike Cooper says he appreciates the support he has received following the news of his season-ending injury.
The 34-year-old has been ruled out of action for up to 12 months.
He suffered the serious knee injury during the second half of the Good Friday Derby against St Helens.
Taking to social media, Cooper wrote: “Just wanted to thank everyone for the best wishes regarding my injury and recovery, your support is much appreciated.
"The atmosphere on Friday was electric!
"Gutted to not be playing again this year but I’ll be cheering on like every other cherry and white.
"See you all soon.”
A number of current players were among those to wish Cooper well.
Chris Hill stated: “Legend lad, you’ll be back.”
George Williams wrote: “All the best in your recovery mate!”
Andy Ackers noted: “Tough as they come Coops. All the best mate.”
While Dom Crosby added: “All the best in your recovery mate. Hope all is well.”