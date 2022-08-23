The 21-year-old has missed the last two matches, after picking up a minor calf problem in the warm-up prior to the game with Wakefield Trinity a few weeks ago. Wigan head coach Matty Peet has confirmed Smithies is the only Warriors player who will return from injury on Friday night, but others, including Thomas Leuluai and Ethan Havard, could be back available for the two following fixtures. He said: “We are expecting Morgan to return. "Sam Powell has an x-ray on Thursday, so we’ll know where his foot is up to and the healing process. Tommy (Leuluai) will be back for either Hull KR or Catalans, and Ethan (Havard) is the same.” Smithies availability provides another boost to Wigan heading into the final few games of the regular season, following the return of John Bateman and Liam Farrell last week against Toulouse.