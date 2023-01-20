Wigan Warriors name 20-man squad for Sunday's pre-season game against Whitehaven

The team that will travel to the Recreation Ground includes players from the academy and the reserves.

Tom Forber, Junior Nsemba and Harvie Hill are among those included in the squad, with John Duffy taking charge.

A lot of the players involved were part of last year’s Reserves Grand Final winning side.

Junior Nsemba is among the players in the squad

The team coached by John Winder enjoyed an unbeaten season, which ended with the trophy lift at Robin Park Arena.

Here is the full squad:

Adam Jones

Alex Sutton

Dylan Kelly-Duffy

Ellis Hobson

Finley Beardsworth

Harvey Wilson

Harvie Hill

Jacob Douglas

Junior Nsemba

Kian McDermott

Kieran Tyrer

Logan Astley

Nathan Lowe

Ramon Silva

Reagan Sumner

Ryan Brown

Tom Forber

Tom Mitchell

Tom Ratchford

Zack Eckersley