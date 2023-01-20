Wigan Warriors name 20-man squad for Sunday's pre-season game against Whitehaven
Wigan Warriors have named their 20-man squad for Sunday’s pre-season game against Whitehaven (K.O. 3pm).
The team that will travel to the Recreation Ground includes players from the academy and the reserves.
Tom Forber, Junior Nsemba and Harvie Hill are among those included in the squad, with John Duffy taking charge.
A lot of the players involved were part of last year’s Reserves Grand Final winning side.
The team coached by John Winder enjoyed an unbeaten season, which ended with the trophy lift at Robin Park Arena.
Here is the full squad:
Adam Jones
Alex Sutton
Dylan Kelly-Duffy
Ellis Hobson
Finley Beardsworth
Harvey Wilson
Harvie Hill
Jacob Douglas
Junior Nsemba
Kian McDermott
Kieran Tyrer
Logan Astley
Nathan Lowe
Ramon Silva
Reagan Sumner
Ryan Brown
Tom Forber
Tom Mitchell
Tom Ratchford
Zack Eckersley
A similar side will also feature against Barrow Raiders on January 29, along with addition of some first team players.