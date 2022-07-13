Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Hull FC

Wigan Warriors have named a 21-man squad for Friday’s Super League game against Hull FC at the DW Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 12:03 pm

Matty Peet will be without Brad Singleton through suspension, after the prop was handed a three-match ban following his red card in the Magic Weekend game against St Helens.

John Bateman will also be missing, with the 28-year-old set for a month on the sidelines after suffering a broken rib.

Meanwhile, Kaide Ellis is back in contention to play, while Sam Halsall and Junior Nsemba.

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday night

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Brad O’Neill

Junior Nsemba

