Matty Peet will be without Brad Singleton through suspension, after the prop was handed a three-match ban following his red card in the Magic Weekend game against St Helens.
John Bateman will also be missing, with the 28-year-old set for a month on the sidelines after suffering a broken rib.
Meanwhile, Kaide Ellis is back in contention to play, while Sam Halsall and Junior Nsemba.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Sam Powell
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
Brad O’Neill
Junior Nsemba