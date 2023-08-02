News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Hull KR

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Hull KR at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:05 BST

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to build on their 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards.

Joe Shorrocks returns to the squad after serving his one-match suspension, while Jacob Douglas drops out.

Liam Byrne is included, but is set to be rested.

Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Ryan Hampshire

Tyler Dupree

