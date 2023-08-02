Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Hull KR
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Hull KR at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:05 BST
Matty Peet’s side will be looking to build on their 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards.
Joe Shorrocks returns to the squad after serving his one-match suspension, while Jacob Douglas drops out.
Liam Byrne is included, but is set to be rested.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Ryan Hampshire
Tyler Dupree