Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Toulouse Olympique

Matty Peet’s side return to the DW Stadium for the first time since April.
Kai Pearce-Paul is back in contention for the Warriors, following an extended spell on the sidelines, but Cade Cust and Iain Thornley are both still absent through injury.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Liam Marshall
Thomas Leuluai
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
John Bateman
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
Brad O’Neill