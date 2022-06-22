Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Toulouse Olympique

Wigan Warriors have named a 21-man squad for the game against Toulouse Olympique on Friday night.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 12:00 pm

Matty Peet’s side return to the DW Stadium for the first time since April.

Kai Pearce-Paul is back in contention for the Warriors, following an extended spell on the sidelines, but Cade Cust and Iain Thornley are both still absent through injury.

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday's game

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Thomas Leuluai

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Brad O’Neill

