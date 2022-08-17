Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Toulouse Olympique
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday's game against Toulouse Olympique.
John Bateman is back in contention following a spell on the sidelines, with the injury he picked up in the Magic Weekend game against St Helens keeping him out of action for over a month.
He replaces Mike Cooper, who drops out after being handed a one-match suspension for a Grade A dangerous contact in the defeat to Wakefield Trinity.
Despite picking up an injury in the warm-up at Belle Vue on Sunday, Morgan Smithies is still included in the squad.
Meanwhile, James McDonnell is recalled, as he comes in for Harvie Hill.
Read More
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Brad Singleton
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
John Bateman
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
James McDonnell
Brad O’Neill