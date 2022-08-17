News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out

Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Toulouse Olympique

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday's game against Toulouse Olympique.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:00 pm

John Bateman is back in contention following a spell on the sidelines, with the injury he picked up in the Magic Weekend game against St Helens keeping him out of action for over a month.

He replaces Mike Cooper, who drops out after being handed a one-match suspension for a Grade A dangerous contact in the defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Despite picking up an injury in the warm-up at Belle Vue on Sunday, Morgan Smithies is still included in the squad.

John Bateman returns to the Wigan Warriors squad

Most Popular

Meanwhile, James McDonnell is recalled, as he comes in for Harvie Hill.

Read More

Read More
Wigan Warriors: Jake Bibby praises Matty Peet for doing 'one of the best jobs ev...

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

James McDonnell

Brad O’Neill

John BatemanJames McDonnellSt HelensWakefield Trinity