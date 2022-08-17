Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Toulouse Olympique

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bateman is back in contention following a spell on the sidelines, with the injury he picked up in the Magic Weekend game against St Helens keeping him out of action for over a month.

He replaces Mike Cooper, who drops out after being handed a one-match suspension for a Grade A dangerous contact in the defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Despite picking up an injury in the warm-up at Belle Vue on Sunday, Morgan Smithies is still included in the squad.

John Bateman returns to the Wigan Warriors squad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, James McDonnell is recalled, as he comes in for Harvie Hill.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

James McDonnell