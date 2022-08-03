Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Warrington Wolves

Matty Peet will be without Sam Powell through injury and Brad O’Neill through suspension for the clash, but does welcome back Brad Singleton from his three-match ban.
Meanwhile, youngsters Junior Nsemba and Harvie Hill come into the squad as well, with Ethan Havard also missing out.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Brad Singleton
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
Junior Nsemba
Mike Cooper
Harvie Hill