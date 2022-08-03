Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors have named a 21-man squad for Friday's game against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 12:04 pm

Matty Peet will be without Sam Powell through injury and Brad O’Neill through suspension for the clash, but does welcome back Brad Singleton from his three-match ban.

Meanwhile, youngsters Junior Nsemba and Harvie Hill come into the squad as well, with Ethan Havard also missing out.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Junior Nsemba

Mike Cooper

Harvie Hill

Warrington Wolves