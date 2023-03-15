News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game away to Huddersfield Giants

Wigan Warriors have named an unchanged 21-man squad for this Friday’s game against Huddersfield Giants (K.O. 7.45pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side head to the John Smith’s Stadium looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Prior to that they had won their previous two games without conceding a try.

Here is the full squad for this week’s game:

Wigan Warriors have named their squad to face Huddersfield Giants
Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Mike Cooper

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Junior Nsemba

