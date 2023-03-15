Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game away to Huddersfield Giants
Wigan Warriors have named an unchanged 21-man squad for this Friday’s game against Huddersfield Giants (K.O. 7.45pm).
Matty Peet’s side head to the John Smith’s Stadium looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Catalans Dragons.
Prior to that they had won their previous two games without conceding a try.
Here is the full squad for this week’s game:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Mike Cooper
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Junior Nsemba