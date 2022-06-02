Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's game against Castleford Tigers

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to get back to winning way in Super League, and build on last week’s Challenge Cup victory against Huddersfield Giants.
The Warriors are without Cade Cust who picked up an injury in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Morgan Smithies is also missing, after he was handed a four-match ban.
Meanwhile, Thomas Leuluai is rested.
Sam Powell returns to the squad after serving his six-match suspension, while Matty Nicholson and Sam Halsall are also included.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Iain Thornley
Liam Marshall
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
John Bateman
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard
Liam Byrne
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
Brad O’Neill
Matty Nicholson