Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's game against Castleford Tigers

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to get back to winning way in Super League, and build on last week’s Challenge Cup victory against Huddersfield Giants.

The Warriors are without Cade Cust who picked up an injury in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Morgan Smithies is also missing, after he was handed a four-match ban.

Meanwhile, Thomas Leuluai is rested.

Wigan Warriors have named their squad for the game against Castleford

Sam Powell returns to the squad after serving his six-match suspension, while Matty Nicholson and Sam Halsall are also included.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Iain Thornley

Liam Marshall

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Brad O’Neill