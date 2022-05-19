Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's Super League game against Hull FC

For last week’s game against Huddersfield Giants, Matty Peet left out a number of players, in order to rest those who were nursing slight niggles.

Liam Marshall, John Bateman. Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne and Jai Field are all back in contention for the game in East Yorkshire.

Matty Nicholson also keeps his place, with Kaide Ellis dropping out after picking up a one-match suspension.

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Saturday's game against Hull FC

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Iain Thornley

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Brad O’Neill