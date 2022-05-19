Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's Super League game against Hull FC

For last week’s game against Huddersfield Giants, Matty Peet left out a number of players, in order to rest those who were nursing slight niggles.
Liam Marshall, John Bateman. Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne and Jai Field are all back in contention for the game in East Yorkshire.
Matty Nicholson also keeps his place, with Kaide Ellis dropping out after picking up a one-match suspension.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Iain Thornley
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Brad Singleton
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
John Bateman
Morgan Smithies
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard
Liam Byrne
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
Brad O’Neill
Matty Nicholson