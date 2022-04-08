Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's Challenge Cup tie against Wakefield Trinity

Matty Peet’s side progressed to the quarter-finals with a 20-0 victory over Salford Red Devils last month, while their opponents knocked out Warrington Wolves.

Thomas Leuluai returns to the squad after serving his one-match ban, while Sam Halsall is also included.

Wigan Warriors travel to Belle Vue to take on Wakefield Trinity this weekend

Willie Isa is in contention for the game after recovering from the shoulder injury he picked up in the Hull FC game.

Meanwhile, Liam Marshall hasn’t overcome his hamstring problem in time, while Abbas Miski is the other player to drop out.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Zak Hardaker

Iain Thornley

Cade Cust

Thomas Leuluai

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Sam Halsall