Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's Challenge Cup tie against Wakefield Trinity
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Sunday’s Challenge Cup tie against Wakefield Trinity (K.O. 2.30pm).
By Amos Wynn
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:00 pm
Matty Peet’s side progressed to the quarter-finals with a 20-0 victory over Salford Red Devils last month, while their opponents knocked out Warrington Wolves.
Thomas Leuluai returns to the squad after serving his one-match ban, while Sam Halsall is also included.
Willie Isa is in contention for the game after recovering from the shoulder injury he picked up in the Hull FC game.