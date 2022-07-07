Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for the Magic Weekend game against St Helens at St James' Park

Cade Cust is back in contention for Matty Peet’s side, after missing the last month of action through injury.
Morgan Smithies also returns, following the completion of his four-match suspension.
Meanwhile, Thomas Leuluai drops out of the squad after suffering a calf injury, which will keep him out of action for around six weeks.
Sam Halsall is the other player who is not included.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
John Bateman
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Brad O’Neill