Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for the Magic Weekend game against St Helens at St James' Park

Cade Cust is back in contention for Matty Peet’s side, after missing the last month of action through injury.

Morgan Smithies also returns, following the completion of his four-match suspension.

Meanwhile, Thomas Leuluai drops out of the squad after suffering a calf injury, which will keep him out of action for around six weeks.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors have named their squad for the Magic Weekend

Sam Halsall is the other player who is not included.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski