Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for their Super League opener against Hull KR
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for their opening game of the new Super League season.
Matty Peet’s side travel to Craven Park on Saturday afternoon to face Hull KR (K.O. 1pm).
Toby King and Jake Wardle are both included in the squad, as they prepare to make their competitive debuts for the club.
The Warriors remain without Iain Thornley and Ryan Hampshire, with the pair still unavailable due to long-term injuries.
Here is the full squad for this weekend:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Mike Cooper
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski