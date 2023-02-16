News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for their Super League opener against Hull KR

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for their opening game of the new Super League season.

By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 12:01pm

Matty Peet’s side travel to Craven Park on Saturday afternoon to face Hull KR (K.O. 1pm).

Toby King and Jake Wardle are both included in the squad, as they prepare to make their competitive debuts for the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Warriors remain without Iain Thornley and Ryan Hampshire, with the pair still unavailable due to long-term injuries.

Toby King is set to make his competitive debut for Wigan
Most Popular
Read More
Matty Peet previews Wigan Warriors' opening Super League game against Hull KR an...

Here is the full squad for this weekend:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morgan Smithies

Mike Cooper

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Abbas Miski

Super LeagueHull KR